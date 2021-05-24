Connable Office Inc. Trims Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $3,267,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Littelfuse by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $257.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.48 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

