Connable Office Inc. Sells 3,745 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 393.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 80,636 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 88,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Olin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,850 shares of company stock worth $10,237,226 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

