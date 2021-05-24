Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

