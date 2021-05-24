Connable Office Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,136. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

