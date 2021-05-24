Connable Office Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $6,601,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,411 shares of company stock worth $3,484,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $63.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.