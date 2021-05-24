Connable Office Inc. Has $832,000 Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 104,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

NYSE SNN opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

