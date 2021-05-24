Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 227,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

