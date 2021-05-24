Conceal Reaches One Day Volume of $112,133.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.48 million and $112,133.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,678.67 or 1.00418879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $407.10 or 0.01056932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00468259 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00323680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007857 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00085191 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,028,448 coins and its circulating supply is 11,168,074 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

