Comparing OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) & Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OI and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI -76.90% -101.84% -9.18% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 14.70% 19.50% 7.80%

Risk & Volatility

OI has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OI and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion 0.04 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.10 billion 1.00 $608.45 million $0.63 7.37

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OI and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats OI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OI

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services. The company also provides BiP, an all-access communication service application; TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud data storage service; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; Digital Operator, an application for its customers to view and pay their bills, access packages, and make transactions; Turkcell Academy identifies training needs and provides trainings in areas of employee development; and Kopilot, an application that offers car driving experience with various features. In addition, it offers digital business, techfin, big data processing, business intelligence applications, location based services and platforms, customer relationship management and solutions, network management solutions, value added services, mobile financial systems, IPTV services, mobile marketing solutions, Internet of Things, geographic information systems, voice identification, AR/VR, 5G infrastructure projects, campaign management systems, image and video processing based on artificial intelligence, text analysis, suggestion engines, voice analytics, robot assistants, robotics process automation, mobile analytical platforms, digital broadcast solutions, content delivery network solutions, over-the-top, and block chain solutions; artificial intelligence in health, learning and education applications solutions; trades in electricity; consumer financing and insurance agency; and property investments services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

