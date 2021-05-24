Comparing Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ImageWare Systems and Nuance Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuance Communications 1 3 4 0 2.38

Nuance Communications has a consensus target price of $52.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Nuance Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Nuance Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 4.34 -$7.25 million N/A N/A Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 10.22 $21.40 million $0.47 112.45

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Nuance Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems -151.55% N/A -72.60% Nuance Communications 0.29% 10.20% 3.24%

Summary

Nuance Communications beats ImageWare Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides ImageWare Authenticate, a biometric multi-factor authentication solution for the enterprise; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing secure credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, a software development kit and a secure credential component of identity management and security solutions, which offers various ID functionality. In addition, it offers IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative platform that enables users to digitally capture, store, search, and retrieve images and demographic data; and BioIntellic, a facial matching and anti-spoofing product. It serves law enforcement and non-governmental sectors, including commercial, consumer, and healthcare applications. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Its solutions include Dragon Medical One, cloud-based speech solution; computer-assisted physician documentation; diagnostic imaging solutions; Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, a voice-enabled solution; and clinical documentation improvement and coding. The company's Enterprise segment primarily engages in using speech, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence to provide automated customer solutions and services for voice, mobile, Web, and messaging channels. Its solutions include intelligent engagement solutions; Conversational AI; Engagement AI; and Security AI. Its Other segment provides voicemail transcription services. The company serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail. Nuance Communications, Inc. markets and sells its solutions and technologies directly through sales force, as well as through a network of resellers, including system integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, distributors, hardware vendors, telecommunications carriers, and e-commerce Websites worldwide. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

