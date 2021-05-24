Comparing iSun (ISUN) and Its Competitors

iSun (NASDAQ: ISUN) is one of 150 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare iSun to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get iSun alerts:

12.4% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.1% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares iSun and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million N/A -43.60 iSun Competitors $3.36 billion $591.80 million 16.98

iSun’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iSun and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A iSun Competitors 2098 8282 15371 643 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 13.61%. Given iSun’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iSun has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -0.86% -18.97% -6.74% iSun Competitors 47.75% 1.50% 1.76%

Risk & Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun’s rivals have a beta of 0.08, indicating that their average share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSun rivals beat iSun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About iSun

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for iSun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.