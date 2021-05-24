Comparing Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 13.03%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.32 $176.11 million $2.04 9.44

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28%

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital Government/Credit Bond Index. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust was formed on April 29, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

