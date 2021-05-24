Comparing ContextLogic (WISH) and Its Rivals

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ContextLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.56% -6.81% 0.53%

This table compares ContextLogic and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.59 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 10.63

ContextLogic’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ContextLogic and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 210 1009 3090 59 2.69

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 145.96%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 24.86%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ContextLogic rivals beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

