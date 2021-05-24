Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,323 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,194,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 386,937 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,238,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,146,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,719,000.

SWAN stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.65. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

