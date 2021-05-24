Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 128 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total value of $117,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,727 shares of company stock worth $23,648,128. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $332.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $338.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

