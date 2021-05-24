Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $150.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

