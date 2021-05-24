Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE NEWR opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.