Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $58.03.

