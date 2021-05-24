Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.15. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

