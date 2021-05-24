Commerce Bank Grows Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,448,000 after acquiring an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after acquiring an additional 899,042 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,858,000 after acquiring an additional 161,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.