Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 114,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

