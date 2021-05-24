Comerica Bank Trims Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 625,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,060. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $534,333. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

