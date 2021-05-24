Comerica Bank Makes New Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the period. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

