Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of National Bank worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of National Bank by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.