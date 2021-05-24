Comerica Bank Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $185,261.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,609 shares of company stock worth $3,153,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.41 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

