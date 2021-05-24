Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

KAR stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.55. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

