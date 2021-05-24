Comerica Bank Acquires 1,592 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at $31,766,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

