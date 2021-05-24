Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,792 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Colfax by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Colfax by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,431,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 282,309 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 116,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

