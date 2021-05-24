Coinsbit Token Trading Down 13.2% This Week (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $142,177.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00061553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.25 or 0.00866403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.74 or 0.08533148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00079188 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

CNB is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

