Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stake Reduced by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,845 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises 3.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $131,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 765.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.12. 4,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.2729 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.