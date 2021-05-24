Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 27.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.78. 903,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

