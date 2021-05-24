CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 7,434.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $3,923,952. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

