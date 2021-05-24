Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLOV. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of CLOV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 81,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,558,238. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

