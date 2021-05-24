Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,619 ($21.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,846. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,595.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,486.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

