CloakCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,978.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001938 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $1,978.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000768 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047792 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,646,941 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

