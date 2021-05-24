Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,589,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,062,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,561,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.60. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

