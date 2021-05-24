Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Target comprises about 2.9% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Target by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.79. 50,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $227.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.