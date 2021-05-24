Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $372.23. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $250.91 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

