Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4,358.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 257,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

