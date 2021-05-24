Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires 48,102 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2,294.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.7% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.94. 535,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,513,199. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.