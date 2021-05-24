Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

BRG stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,484 shares of company stock worth $135,904 in the last ninety days. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRG. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

