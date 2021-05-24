Clarus Group Inc. Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

BMRN opened at $78.10 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,732.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

