Clarus Group Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 25.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 11,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

