Clarus Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.70. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

