Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 40,000 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 311,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 195,218 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $6,095,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $2,967,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,023,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,773 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNR opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.12. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

