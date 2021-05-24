Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 90,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

