Clarus Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,000 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

