Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $370.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

