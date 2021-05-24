Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Citrix Systems worth $74,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,829 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.63. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total transaction of $286,034.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,765.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

