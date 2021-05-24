Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CZWI stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $14.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.